Section 144 imposed on 4 Idukki villages

Devikulam Subcollector S. Prem Krishnan declared Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in four villages of Idukki district on Tuesday. The villages are Munnar, Pallivasal, KDH (Kanan Devan Hills) and Kunjithanni.

As per the order gathering of more than five persons is banned and action will be taken against those found violating the ban orders.

Sensitive situation

An official of the revenue divisional office said the ban had been imposed in view of the sensitive situation in the villages. He said that the revenue authorities were assessing the situation in villages such as Mankulam, Vattavda and Marayur and if it required, the ban orders would be extended to these places.

In an order, the Idukki Collector on Tuesday imposed restrictions on people approaching the village offices in person for various needs.

They should avail themselves of online services instead of personally approaching the village offices.

The district wore a deserted look on the first day of the Statewide lockdown on Tuesday. There were no private or KSRTC services and only a few private vehicles plied on the road.

Control room

A 24-hour police control room was opened at Adimali to coordinate the measures related to COVID-19. The public can seek help from the control room on 9497912478, said a release.