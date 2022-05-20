Second phase of Kayamkulam NTPC unit gets ready

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has completed the second phase of the 92-MW floating solar power project being set up at its Kayamkulam unit.

In a statement issued here on Friday, NTPC officials said the second-part capacity of 35 MW began commercial operation on Thursday. The first-part capacity of 22 MW was commissioned on March 31, 2022.

With this, the total commissioned capacity of the floating solar power project at NTPC Kayamkulam has reached 57 MW. The remaining 35 MW will be commissioned by July 2022, the statement reads.