Second-generation ‘Chitra heart valve’ successfully implanted in 42 patients: SCTIMST

May 04, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The second-generation ‘Chitra Heart Valve’ has been successfully implanted in 42 patients, Sanjay Behari, Director, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), said on Saturday.

The low-cost heart valve was developed after successful regulatory tests and no side effects have been detected, Dr. Behari said during the 40th convocation at SCTIMST on Saturday. The first-generation heart valve had been implanted in nearly two lakh patients.

The first Chitra Heart Valve was successfully implanted in a patient in 1990.

The Chitra Heart Valve, which is manufactured by TTK, has benefitted thousands of people who previously lacked access to affordable cardiac care, Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, who was present, observed.

Upcoming programmes at SCTIMST, including a Centre of Excellence in Minimally Invasive Cardiovascular Implantable Devices, has been recommended for funding from Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, Dr. Behari said.

In the coming year, SCTIMST plans to establish a new cardiology cathlab, an advanced CT Scan centre, a new auditorium and two BSL-2 labs.

SCTIMST had a total of 1,62,331 patients in the outpatient clinic in 2023-24. Those admitted numbered 11,478.

