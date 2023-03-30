Second G20 Sherpas’ meeting off to a start at Kumarakom

March 30, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The second G20 Sherpas’ meeting under India’s G20 presidency took off to a start at Kumarakom here on Thursday.

The first day of the four-day meet featured two side events on the critical role of digital public infrastructure (DPI) in improving development outcomes and green development. India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant along with NASSCOM president Debjani Ghosh inaugurated the DPI Experience Zone which demonstrated India’s DPI success story in addressing crucial issues such as digital identity, financial inclusion, and equitable access to education and health.

The first event commenced with an inaugural address by Mr. Kant who noted the crucial role of DPI in providing inclusive access to public services effectively and efficiently. Emphasising the huge strides India has made in past few years in the digital domain, he underlined the open standards, open API, and interoperability as the hallmarks of the country’s DPI.

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and Thierry Bretton, Commissioner for Internal Market of the European Union, delivered special messages during a special session at the start of the event.

The day-long session ended with a closing speech by Nagaraj Naidu, Joint Secretary G20, who highlighted the tremendous promise that DPI holds in accelerating the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – from cash transfers and food distribution to e-commerce and innovative models of education and healthcare delivery.

The session titled ‘Green Development: Need for an Ambitious Vision for 21st Century’ began with a welcome address by Mr. Kant who highlighted the necessity for an impetus for an ambitious and collective action for powering SDGs. “India wants to be ambitious, inclusive, decisive, and action-oriented in taking the green development and SDGs agenda forward,” said Mr. Kant in his speech.

Shamika Ravi, member, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, moderated the panel discussion on ‘A New Paradigm for Sustainable and Green Development.’ Jeffrey Sachs, director, Centre for Sustainable Development, Columbia University; Bogolo Kenewendo, United Nations Climate Change High-Level Champions’ Special Advisor, were among those who spoke.

The event acknowledged the need to build coherence around economic, social, and environmental goals through recognising the commercial value of long-term investments in human and natural capital and also to ensure continuity in the G20’s efforts to make energy accessible for the most vulnerable communities, in pushing forward agricultural reforms, and building towards sustainable cities and lifestyles, in addition to promoting just transitions for green development.

The plenary sessions were set to commence on Friday. V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, will deliver special remarks at the opening session of this segment.