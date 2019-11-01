Search continues for missing fishermen

The Coast Guard and Marine Enforcement have launched a combined operation to locate and rescue two fishermen who have gone missing after they ventured into the sea on Wednesday, apparently ignoring cyclone warnings. According to the police, as many as 11 fishermen, who had been caught in turbulent waters, returned to the Mapila Bay fishing harbour on Friday morning. They are undergoing treatment at the District General Hospital.

The missing fishermen are K.K. Farooq, 40, of Vatakulam near Adhikadalayi in Kannur and Rajeev, 43, of Ambalappuzha in Alappuzha district.

Those who reached the fishing harbour here in the early hours of Friday are Kamalahassan, 67, Kunhumon, 58, Biju, 40, Gopu, 42, Roopesh, 28, and Ajesh, 36. They had started from Chavakkad in Thrissur district.

The others who reached safely here are Varghese of Tamil Nadu, Mohammed, Raju, Dileep, and Jomon. They had left for fishing from the Mappila Bay harbour.