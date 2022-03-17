Seaplane dreams of Kerala getting wings again

KSEB exploring possibility of launching service from its reservoirs

KSEB exploring possibility of launching service from its reservoirs

Kerala, which once burnt its fingers by investing in the ambitious seaplane project, is now exploring the possibility of launching it from the reservoirs of the Kerala State Electricity Board.

The KSEB has decided to invite expression of interest (EoI) from private players for developing waterplane infrastructure in selected reservoirs in Idukki and Wayanad, in the first phase, linking them with airports in the State.

KSEB chairman B. Ashok told The Hindu that “the board is planning to use its reservoirs in select locations for launching seaplane service. A few players have already approached the board seeking permission to set up waterdromes and other required facilities for launching the service. Around ₹8-₹10 crore is needed for setting up the basic infrastructure facilities. Though fishermen had opposed the project proposed earlier, the move is unlikely to invite protests this time as fishermen are not allowed in reservoirs under the control of the KSEB,” said Mr. Ashok.

The board had no plans to invest in the project. Private players would be investing in the project and the board would charge a fixed rate for each passenger. Since the State had huge potential for tourist movements from one destination to another, this could be effectively utilised and it would help the board raise additional revenue, said Mr. Ashok.

12-seater aircraft

A senior officer privy to the matter said 12-seater aircraft could be pressed into service from reservoirs such as Banasura Sagar in Wayanad and the Mattupetty dam in Munnar.

Nine dams located in strategic destinations could be used for seaplane service which could also connect with the four international airports in the State as the aircraft was amphibious.

The seaplane project initiated earlier by the Tourism department had caused losses to the tune of ₹14 crore to the exchequer after the State government was forced to ground the project following stiff resistance from fishermen against using the sprawling lakes in the State for setting up waterdromes. The State government later redeployed the facilities it had arranged for the seaplane services, including waterdrome, to various institutions like the District Tourism Promotion Council, Kollam, and the Department of Tourism in 2018.

Permissions

This time, it would be the responsibility of the operator to get the permission of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to start the service. The role of the Board would be that of a facilitator in the project, said Mr. Ashok.