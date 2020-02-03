SDPI infiltrates peaceful anti-CAA protest: CM

Accusing the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) of infiltrating peaceful protests in the State against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act with a view to creating communal divisions, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said his government will not tolerate any attempts to create disharmony in society.

He was replying to a question raised by K.C. Joseph, MLA, in the Assembly on Monday.

"The SDPI, which holds extremist views, have infiltrated some protests and tried to create communal division between people at a time when we are all going ahead with united protests. This will not be tolerated. The police have taken action against such attempts," he said.

This led to an uproar from the Opposition benches, at which point the CM asked, "Why are you getting worked up at criticism against the SDPI?" Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the United Democratic Front had no reason to support the SDPI and accused the CM of making misleading statements.

Mr. Vijayan said no case has been filed against anyone in the State for participating in protests against the CAA. However, action has been taken in case of incidents of violence during protests.

Mr. Vijayan said 27 cases have been registered over attempts to create communal tension in protests related to the CAA. A case has been registered against 100 people for raising communal slogans related to the Gujarat riots during a pro-CAA protest rally organised by the BJP at Kuttiyadi in Kozhikode district. An explanation has been sought from the sub-inspector of the Mattannur police station and Iritty police for allegedly participating in a pro-CAA rally wearing their uniforms.

Mr. Joseph said the CM should not depend on police reports alone. Cases have been filed against 62 persons, including Kozhikode District Congress Committee president T. Siddique, last month even though there had been no destruction of public property.