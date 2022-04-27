Scoot commences daily flights to Singapore

Scoot, the low-cost arm of the Singapore Airlines Group, has launched daily flight services between Thiruvananthapuram and Singapore, up from its previous thrice weekly flight service. The increase in frequency will allow Scoot to better support travel demand in the route. Similarly, the daily services of the airline which has a network of 42 destinations in 16 countries and territories, including Australia and Southeast Asia, will also benefit tourists to and from Kerala and southern part of Tamil Nadu.

The daily flight service will be operated by Scoot’s A321 neo aircraft, which endeavors a larger passenger capacity of 236 seats, 50 more than the A320neo, and more fuel-efficient engines, offering customers a comfortable in-flight experience. The number of passengers and air traffic movement at Thiruvananthapuram international airport has increased significantly during the summer schedule.