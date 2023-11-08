HamberMenu
Scientists suggest making best use of underutilised marine resources 

November 08, 2023 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Researchers have suggested making the best use of underutilised resources like Purpleback flying squid to open up new export opportunities even as there is a general fall in wild catch. Increasing natural productivity of resources like sea cucumbers and lobsters through sea ranching and mariculture for selected species are the other methods suggested to meet the shortfall of export raw materials.

The seafood export industry can now manoeuvre space for growth using oceanic fish stocks like Purpleback flying squid with substantial availability in the Arabian Sea. The species has high abundance, large size, short life-span, fast growth, and near monopoly of the higher trophic niche.

Past studies have found abundant stock of Purpleback flying squid in the Arabian Sea in many areas between the Lakshadweep islands in the pre- and post-monsoon periods. There is also a big market for the squid variety in Japan, Korea, and Europe.

A recent presentation on the marine resources situation here by a scientist from the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) said that the squid variety had an estimated potential of 0.63 million tonnes, while the oceanic tuna potential is estimated at 0.21 million tonnes, and tuna-like fishes have a potential of 0.03 million tonnes. Pearly hairtail has a potential of 0.30 million tonnes, while mesopelagic (inhabiting the intermediate depths of the sea) have a potential of 1.7 million tonnes.

An earlier CMFRI study called the Purpleback the ‘Master of the Arabian Sea’. The study said that the Indo-Pacific Purpleback flying squid was widely distributed in the equatorial and tropical waters of the Indo-Pacific region.

A joint report on oceanic squids by various agencies in 2014 said that fishing ports along the west coast of India, Kochi, Mangaluru, and Goa could become the launchpads for oceanic squid exploitation from the Arabian Sea.

