SchoolWiki awards to be presented tomorrow

Awards for schools that have the best pages on the SchoolWiki portal will be given away on Friday.

Speaker M.B. Rajesh will inaugurate the function, to be held at the R. Sankara Narayanan Thampi Hall at 2 p.m. on Friday. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will preside. Minister for Transport Antony Raju will be the chief guest.

The awards have been instituted by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education. Schools that win the top three positions at the State and district levels will be presented with the awards.