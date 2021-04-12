Schools unlikely to open early in June

Focus is on completing SSLC and Plus Two exams

The second wave of COVID-19 transmission has dimmed the chances of schools reopening in time in the new academic year.

General Education Department officials say they are not thinking about the reopening yet. Since the COVID-19 situation is still fluid, the possibility of school reopening in the beginning of June is slim. It will most likely be at the end of that month.

The primary focus is on completing the ongoing SSLC and Plus Two examinations.

The Plus Two practical examinations are also scheduled to be conducted from April 28 to May 15.

While the valuation of SSLC answer scripts will be held from May 14 to 29, that for higher secondary Plus Two will be from May 5 to June 10.

The SSLC results will likely be out by June 10. There is uncertainty over the conduct of the Plus One examinations too.

Classes

While in-person education is desirable, the department is gearing up for digital classes keeping in mind the worst-case scenario. However, the delivery mode of the classes will need to change; there will have to be increased teacher interaction, they say.

In the new academic year, there will be need need to ensure that children are viewing the digital classes.

The challenge, officials say, is how to increase interaction with students instead of sticking to pure digital mode in order to address the learning gaps.

As far as technology is concerned, they say they are on a strong wicket, having facilities to provide live classes along with recorded ones.

However, mental stress in the absence of in-person education, particularly among primary students, needs to be paid attention to when possibilities of school reopening are being discussed, they say.