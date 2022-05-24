‘Schools to be made more disabled-friendly’

From the new academic year, which begins on June 1, all the public schools in the State would be made more disabled-friendly, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

Speaking after inaugurating the State-level residential camps organised by Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, at Kaniyapuram Government UP School, here on Tuesday, he said Samagra Shiksha Kerala had been organising various activities for differently abled children studying in public schools in the State.

These residential camps are being organised across the State taking note of the parents of these children too. These camps will provide necessary support, care, and self-employment training for them as well.

Various projects were being implemented for the mental and physical development of the children who required home-based education and for the continuous training of their parents for the care of such children, said Mr Sivankutty.

From the new academic year, more projects would be implemented in the field of disabled-friendly education, said the Minister. V. Sasi, MLA, presided over the function.