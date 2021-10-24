School reopening arrangements by Wednesday

PTA meetings on the day will review preparations

School headmasters and principals should ensure that activities in connection with school reopening are completed by October 27, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

A report should be submitted to the district administration through Assistant Education Officers and District Education Officers, the Minister’s office said in a statement on Sunday.

Schools should be cleaned and disinfected. Sanitisers, thermal scanners, and oxymeters should be made available. Teachers should be given responsibility for each class.

A meeting of parent-teacher associations (PTA) should be called on October 27 to review the arrangements. Representatives of local bodies should be included in the meetings. A decision should be taken on the cooking and distribution of mid-day meals. Homoeo medicines should be provided to students. The services of at least one doctor should be ensured in each school.

Pravesanotsavam

Arrangements should be made for Pravensanotsavam in each school according to COVID-19 protocol. Teachers and local body representatives should welcome students at the main gate. The school environment should be made attractive and fun-filled for students.

School should be ready with helplines by October 28, and their monitoring should be entrusted to responsible persons.

Fitness certificates

Fitness certificates are mandatory for schools. It should be examined if students of schools that have not received fitness certificates can be accommodated in nearby schools. Academic guidelines for reopening will be published in two days.