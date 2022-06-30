School celebrates victory day

Ottapalam Subcollector D. Dharalashri addressing the victory day celebrations of Darunnajath Higher Secondary School, Nellipuzha, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Darunnajath Higher Secondary School at Nellipuzha, Mannarkkad, Palakkad, celebrated its victory day on Thursday. The school had stood first in the district by fielding the largest number of students for the SSLC examinations and getting all of them qualify.

With 642 students passing SSLC, the school was in the seventh position in the State.

Mannarkkad municipal chairman C. Mohammed Basheer inaugurated the celebrations. Ottapalam Subcollector D. Dharmalashri was the chief guest at the function. She felicitated the SSLC and higher secondary toppers.

Mannarkkad Muslim Orphanage Committee secretary Pazheri Shareef Haji delivered the keynote address. Headmistress K.M. Soudath Saleem presided over the function. Principal K. Mohammed Kasim welcomed the gathering.

School manager Samad Haji, municipal councilor Ibrahim, Vijayasree coordinators P. Hamza, P. Jamsheer and A.V. Jita spoke. Staff secretary Saleem Nalakath proposed the vote of thanks.