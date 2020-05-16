School admissions from Monday

Admission to government, aided, and unaided schools in the State for the 2020-2021 academic year will get under way on Monday as per government guidelines on COVID-19. The government issued a circular on the admission guidelines on Friday.

Applications for admission to government or aided schools can be submitted in the schools directly or online. Those reaching schools to hand over the applications should strictly follow the government guidelines on COVID-19 prevention. School authorities should take precautionary steps in this regard.

Temporary admission

Students submitting applications online should apply through the Sampoorna portal (sampoorna.kite.kerala.gov.in). Students unable to produce any documents at the time of admission can be given temporary admission. Students from other States or abroad too can be given admission.

Directives will be issued soon on new admissions to State schools through the online mechanism (such as how to use the online medium) and admissions on the basis of transfer certificates. Steps should be taken to ensure admission for all who want to join State schools.

The Sampoorna portal mechanism can be used to issue transfer certificates.