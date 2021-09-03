SC order on Plus One exams will be implemented: Sivankutty

Reacting to the stay, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said the Supreme Court order in connection with the Plus One examinations would be implemented.

The Minister, in a statement, said details asked for by the apex court would be handed over before September 13. Any further decisions would be taken after the court’s final verdict.

Education officials said the stay, just three days before the examinations were to begin on Monday, was unexpected, especially since the Kerala High Court had declined to interfere with the government decision to conduct the examinations. The government had been going ahead with the examinations and had even revised the timetable recently following demands for an increased interval between examinations.

The Plus One higher secondary examinations were scheduled to be held from September 6 to 27 and the vocational higher secondary examinations from September 7 to 27 as per the new schedule. The model examinations that are currently under way in online mode will conclude on Saturday.