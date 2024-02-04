Satheesan justifies Thangal’s remarks on Ram Temple

February 04, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - Thrissur

When some people were trying to stoke communal fire on the Ayodhya issue, IUML State president Panakkad Sadiqali Shihab Thangal was trying to douse it, said Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan.

The Thangal’s recent remarks on Ayodhya, that there was no need to protest against the construction of the Ram Temple as both the temple and mosque at Ayodhya would strengthen the secular values in the country, had become controversial. The remarks should not be misinterpreted, Mr. Satheesan said while addressing the media here on Sunday.

“People with vested interests are trying to create communal divide and spread hatred. We are trying to ensure that extremists on both sides do not take advantage of the issue. It is a great deal to speak for peace when religious fundamentalists are trying to set fire on water. The Thangal was speaking for peace,” Mr. Satheesan said.

IUML’s demand

He said the Indian Union Muslim League deserved three seats in the coming Lok Sabha elections. “The Congress will not question their demand. We need to think about what can be done practically in the current political situation. The IUML has always stood with the Congress. We will not do anything to hurt the close alliance with the IUML,” he added.