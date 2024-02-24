Samaragni Yatra to reach Kollam on Feb. 26  

February 24, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KOLLAM

Samaragni, the Statewide yatra led by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, will tour Kollam district on Monday and Tuesday.

As part of the yatra, large public meetings have been organised on Monday at 3.30 p.m. at Kottarakara Venus Ground and at 5.30 p.m. at Kollam Cantonment Ground. All India Congress Committee working committee member Shashi Tharoor will inaugurate the first meeting while Telangana Minister Danasari Anasuya aka Seethakka will inaugurate the Kollam meeting.

“Members of the Congress Working Committee, MPs, MLAs, and KPCC leaders will also speak at the public meetings. Efforts are on to ensure the participation of over 25,000 activists in each meeting and committees have been formed at block, mandalam, and booth levels for the purpose. Marches, open forums, public meetings and seminars are also being organised,” said District Congress Committee president P. Rajendraprasad at a press meet here on Saturday.