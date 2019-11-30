Salim Kumar slams ban on Shane Nigam

Support seems to be growing for actor Shane Nigam who was banned by the Kerala Film Producers’ Association a couple of days ago, with national award winning actor-director Salim Kumar springing to his defence.

Just a day after cinematographer-cum-director Rajeev Ravi castigated the producers’ decision to ban the actor, Salim Kumar echoed similar sentiments through a Facebook post. Stating that the post was not aimed at kicking up a controversy, the actor, who is also a member of the producers’ association, said organisational office-bearers should not turn judges. Most organisations associated with the film industry acted like judicial bodies, he said.

‘Don’t judge’

“There is a rule of law in this land to punish the guilty and it is functioning well. Organisations need not take up that job. Shane Nigam has the right to work and live like everyone of us. This is a violation of human rights,” Mr. Kumar’s post read. The actor warned the association office-bearers that if Mr. Nigam approached court they would end up as the accused. Resolving problems amicably is what organisational talent is all about. “This is not an attempt to justify the wrongs, if any, committed by Shane Nigam. Let he be given an opportunity to correct mistakes,” he said.

The post further said that producers’ allegations of drug use in film locations and threats of police action were tantamount to putting all artistes in the Malayalam film industry under the shadow of doubt.