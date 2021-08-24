Kerala

Sahitya Akademi announces 2020 Odia, Malayalam awards

The Sahitya Akademi on Tuesday named authors Yashodhara Mishra and Omcherry N.N. Pillai as the winners of the 2020 awards for their works in Odia and Malayalam, respectively.

In a statement, the national academy of letters said Ms. Mishra had been selected for her work Samudrakula Ghara by a three-member jury. In another statement, Sahitya Akademi said Mr. Pillai was awarded for his work Akasmikam Omcheriyute Ormmakkurippukal.

Both winners would receive a “casket containing an engraved copper plaque” and cheques of ₹1 lakh at a formal ceremony to be held at a later date, it said.

The Sahitya Akademi Awards for 2020 were announced in March for literary works in 20 languages, with Odia, Nepali, Rajasthani and Malayalam to be decided later at the time.


