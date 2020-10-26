Sachidananda Bharati, new seer of Edneer Math

He succeeds Kesavananda Bharati who attained samadhi on September 6

Sachidananda Bharati was anointed the pontiff of the Edneer Math of Kerala at a function held at Orikkai, Kancheepuram, on Monday. Sachidananda Bharati succeeded Kesavananda Bharati Swamiji who attained samadhi on September 6 at the age of 80. The succession function was organised in the presence of Vijayendra Saraswathi, the pontiff of Kanchi Kamakoti Mutt. Sachidananda Bharati’s purvashrama name is Jayarama Manjathaya.

According to the official release from the Edneer Math, Kesavananda Bharati Swamiji, renowned for protecting the basic rights in the Constitution by filing a case in the Supreme Court in the 1970s, had expressed his desire to nominate Jayarama Manjathaya as his successor, among his devotees and math administrators. The seer had also advised his devotees and administrators to approach the Sankaracharya of the Kanchi Mutt for initiating the succession formalities.

As per the advise and desire of Kesavananda Bharati Swamiji, Jayarama Manjathaya, accompanied by the administrators and devotees of the Edneer Math, visited the Kanchi Mutt on October 2 to become the pontiff. The initiation ceremony of Sachidananda Bharati started with the pontiff taking a yatra to various temples and commenced his Purvanga Karyakrama of taking the vow of sanyasi on October 19. The Purvanga Karyakrama ceremony concluded with the Ashrama Sweekara on Monday.