Sabarimala temple opens

The Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala was opened on Saturday on the eve of the monthly five-day pujas for the Malayalam month of Edavam.

Under the guidance of Tantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanararu, Melsanthi N. Parameswaran Namboothiri opened the sanctum sanctorum at 5 p.m. This was followed by the opening of the various Upadevata temples and the lighting of the ‘aazhi’ near the 18 holy steps.

The temple will be closed at 10 p.m. on May 19.