Kerala

Sabarimala temple opens

Pilgrims will not be allowed due to lockdown

The Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala opened on Monday afternoon for the five-day monthly rituals in the Malayalam month of Medom that begins on Tuesday. However, pilgrims will not be allowed in the temple in view of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Melsanthi A.K. Sudheer Namboodiri, assisted by Tantri Kandararu Maheswararu Mohanararu, opened the sanctum sanctorum at 5 p.m.

Only limited staff have been deployed at Sabarimala and Pampa.

TDB Executive Officer Rajendraprasad said only routine rituals would be performed. The Tantri said Ganapati homom, Ushapuja, Deeparadhana and Athazhapuja would be performed on all five days. The customary Vishukkani darshan would be arranged at the Ayyappa temple on the Vishu day on Tuesday.

The temple will be closed on April 18 evening.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 13, 2020 10:58:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/sabarimala-temple-opens/article31334184.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY