Sabarimala temple opens

The Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala opened on Monday afternoon for the five-day monthly rituals in the Malayalam month of Medom that begins on Tuesday. However, pilgrims will not be allowed in the temple in view of the COVID-19 lockdown.
Melsanthi A.K. Sudheer Namboodiri, assisted by Tantri Kandararu Maheswararu Mohanararu, opened the sanctum sanctorum at 5 p.m.
Only limited staff have been deployed at Sabarimala and Pampa.
TDB Executive Officer Rajendraprasad said only routine rituals would be performed. The Tantri said Ganapati homom, Ushapuja, Deeparadhana and Athazhapuja would be performed on all five days. The customary Vishukkani darshan would be arranged at the Ayyappa temple on the Vishu day on Tuesday.
The temple will be closed on April 18 evening.
