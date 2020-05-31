Kerala

Sabarimala temple opens for ritual

Devaswom officials, Tantri Kandararu Maheswararu Mohanararu, Melsanthi A.K. Sudheer Namboodiri, and other priests at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on Sunday.

Devaswom officials, Tantri Kandararu Maheswararu Mohanararu, Melsanthi A.K. Sudheer Namboodiri, and other priests at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on Sunday.  

Idol installation anniversary on Monday

The Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala opened on Sunday afternoon for the day-long rituals to be held in connection with the anniversary of idol installation on Monday.

Melsanthi (head priest) A.K.Sudheer Namboodiri opened the sanctum sanctorum in the presence of the tantri Kandararu Maheswararu Mohanararu, Devaswom officials at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The temple rituals will begin with the tantri performing the Ashtadravya Ganapathi homom on Monday morning.

However, pilgrims are not allowed to enter Sabarimala this time too owing to the nationwide lockdown norms.

Only routine rituals will be performed at Sabarimala in connection with the idol installation anniversary on Monday.

Abhishekom, Ushapuja, Utchapuja and Deeparadhana and Athazhapuja will be performed on Monday. The temple will be closed with the Melsanthi singing the sacred lullaby, ‘Harivarasanam, viswamohanom….’ at 7.30 p.m. on Monday.

Opening on June 14

The Ayyappa temple will be opened again on June 14 afternoon for the five-day monthly rituals in the Malayalam month of Midhunom that begins the next day.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2020 10:57:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/sabarimala-temple-opens-for-ritual/article31717563.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY