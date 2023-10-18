HamberMenu
Sabarimala pilgrims from Karnataka injured in accident near Erumely in Kerala

Preliminary reports suggest the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating curve called Attivalavu along the high-range route

October 18, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau
Mangled remains of the bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims that turned turtle while negotiating a sharp curve near Kanamala at Erumely in Kerala on October 18, 2023.

Mangled remains of the bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims that turned turtle while negotiating a sharp curve near Kanamala at Erumely in Kerala on October 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

At least 17 persons sustained injuries when a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims turned turtle while negotiating a sharp curve near Kanamala at Erumely in Kerala on October 18.

The accident took place around 6.30 a.m. when the bus carrying 40 pilgrims from Kolar in Karnataka was proceeding to Sabarimala. Preliminary reports suggested that the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating the curve called Attivalavu along the high-range route.

The bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims that turned turtle while negotiating a sharp curve near Kanamala at Erumely in Kerala on October 18, 2023.

The bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims that turned turtle while negotiating a sharp curve near Kanamala at Erumely in Kerala on October 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A police team and teams from the Motor Vehicles and Forest departments rushed to the spot and carried out the rescue operations. The injured were rushed to the Kanjirappally Taluk Hospital, Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam and a private hospital nearby.

| Video Credit: Special Arrangement

Meanwhile, traffic along the Erumely-Sabarimala route faced disruptions following the accident. Efforts were on to restore traffic .

Preliminary reports suggested that the bus driver had been exhausted due to lack of rest after driving continuously. A detailed probe is on. The Motor Vehicles department has examined the vehicle and will submit its report.

Official sources said the area used to witness accidents regularly in the past and authorities had installed a few boards to caution drivers. They added that several vehicles arriving from the neighbouring States to Sabarimala were often found violating basic safety norms, making them unsafe on roads with steep declines and sharp turns.

