S. Vijayan Pillai is technical director, Keltron

He has 34-years experience in sonar systems of submarines, warships

He has 34-years experience in sonar systems of submarines, warships

Former Director of Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL), Kochi, S. Vijayan Pillai has been appointed as Technical Director of Keltron.

He has been tasked with supervising and coordinating KELTRON’s defence-related projects, especially their time-bound completion, execution of annual maintenance contracts, modernising of equipment, and coordinating with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), police, and paramilitary forces.

Mr. Pillai was part of a slew of Navy-related design projects, including sonar systems. He has 34-years experience in sonar systems of submarines and warships, said a release.