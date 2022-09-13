Running contract: Boards to be displayed on roads in Kerala

Finance Minister to inaugurate initiative

Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal will inaugurate here on Wednesday the State-level programme of installing boards on the roads where the running contract system is implemented under the Public Works department (PWD).

Running contract is a project implemented by the PWD during the tenure of this LDF government to ensure the maintenance and upkeep of roads.

The system was introduced to ensure the maintenance of roads that are not in the maintenance period. As many as 12,322 km of roads are maintained under the new system in two packages. The details of these roads will be displayed on the boards which will have information on the maintenance contractors and officials.

The public can bring the matter to the attention of officials or contractors if they find any defect on such roads. Earlier, defect-liability period (DLP) boards of newly-resurfaced roads installed on roads have yielded results.