Rumours of child marriage in tribal colony

The Athirappilly panchayat will conduct an awareness programme against child marriage following rumours that two minor children got married at Adichilthotti tribal colony, near Pathadippalam , in Malakkappara area.

There was news that a 14-year-old girl from Adichilthotti, a student of government Girl’s high School, Chalakkudy, got married to a 16-year-old boy at Kadanpara Colony in Tamil Nadu.

The girl was staying in a tribal hostel. School authorities enquired when the girl didn’t turn up to school after summer vacation. The girl’s mother, who was from Tamil Nadu, died recently.

However Ambika, Child Development Project Officer, Chalakudy, denied such a news. “On our preliminary investigation there, was no reports of such a marriage. The girl is expected to join the school soon,” she said. Even father of the girl told the police that only engagement of the couple was done. Adichilthotti is a remote trial colony in Malakkappara area.

An emergency meeting of officials of various departments convened by Athirappilly panchayat president Thankamma Varghese on Wednesday decided to conduct awareness programmes in tribal hamlets against the social menace. The Legal Service Authority and Social Justice Department will lead the awareness programme.