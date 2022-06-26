Rules amended for no-trust motion against local body standing committee chairpersons

The State Government has amended the rules pertaining to no-confidence motions moved against chairpersons of various standing committees in local bodies, the State Election Commission said on Sunday.

Voting on no-confidence motions will be conducted via open ballot. The amendment requires the member to record his/her name and signature on the back of the ballot after casting the vote.

Existing rules did not specify a system for the voting that follows the discussion on the no-confidence motion moved against standing committee chairpersons.

Therefore, the State Election Commission had recommended that the same system be followed in cases of voting on no-confidence motions moved against presidents and vice presidents of local bodies in this case too.

The State government had based its decision on the recommendation made by the commission.

The amendment also requires the officer concerned to inform the government, the commission, and the president and secretary of the local body concerned of the vacancy to the post of standing committee chairperson that arises due to passing of a no-confidence motion.

All officials concerned have been informed about the amendment, State Election Commissioner A. Shajahan said.