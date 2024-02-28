GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ruckus in Thrissur Corporation council meeting over drinking water crisis 

February 28, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The Opposition councillors in the Thrissur Corporation protested by carrying empty pots and placards against the severe drinking water crisis in the city on Wednesday during the council meeting.

Both the protesting Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors carried placards reading “Give drinking water” and “Stop corruption” and sat on the floor of the council hall.

“The Mayor is silent when the city is reeling under a severe drinking water crisis. Many parts of the city have not gotten water for many days,” said Congress councillor Lally James.

