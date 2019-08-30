Ruckus in Kannur Corporation Council as LDF stages protest

The Kannur Corporation Council meeting on Monday witnessed pandemonium as Left Democratic Front (LDF) councillors tried to disrupt the meeting chaired by Deputy Mayor P.K. Ragesh, who is the acting-Mayor after the resignation of E.P. Latha as Mayor following the passage of a no-confidence motion against her initiated by the United Democratic Front (UDF) councillors.

The meeting was marred by commotion as the LDF councillors raised objection to the proceedings chaired by Mr. Ragesh, a Congress rebel and independent member in the council, whose vote supporting the no-confidence motion led to the resignation of Ms. Latha.

His vote was decisive in the 55-member council where both the fronts are equally poised.

At the meeting on Thursday, the LDF councillors objected to Mr. Ragesh putting his signature as Mayor in the agenda circulated among the councillors. They also alleged that the Deputy Mayor was trying to unilaterally pass the agenda. The protesting LDF councillors rushed up to the dais of the Mayor and raised their objections.

The LDF had already initiated proceedings for moving a no-confidence motion against Mr. Ragesh. The motion will be put to vote on September 2. The new Mayor will be elected on September 4 at a special meeting.