RSS worker’s murder: two more arrested

Six arrested in the case so far

The police here on Friday arrested two more persons in connection with the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker A. Sreenivasan at Melamuri. Sreenivasan was hacked to death by a gang of men at his shop on April 16.

Those arrested on Friday were identified as Ashraf and Ashfak. Four others were already arrested. Several other men were taken into custody and were being questioned.

Out of the four accused arrested earlier, Mohammed Bilal and Riyasudheen were taken to the crime scene for verification. They were taken to different places at Sanghuvarathodu.

So far, six youngsters have been arrested in connection with Sreenivasan’s murder. They had reportedly helped the assailants, and taken part in the conspiracy.

However, the police team investigating the murder is yet to trace the six men who committed the murder. Surveillance camera footages showed the six men reaching Sreenivasan’s shop on three bikes, and two of them attacking him with swords. One person first got off the bike to ensure that Sreenivasan was in the shop. The camera footage showed that the fatal hacking was done in less than 15 seconds.