RSS office attack: two CPI(M) activists arrested

Youths from Payyannur and Peralam held after questioning

The police have arrested two CPI(M) activists in connection with the bomb attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Payyannur here, on Friday.

According to the police, CPI(M) activists Kashyap, 23, from Payyannur and Ganil, 25, from Peralam were arrested after questioning.

A police team led by Payyannur DySP was investigating the incident. The RSS had earlier accused the CPI(M) of plotting the attack.

On July 12, the RSS office was reportedly bombed at around 1.30 a.m. In the attack, the windows of the office were damaged, and the front grill and porch table were stained. There were two people in the office at the time of the attack but they were unhurt. The police had examined all CCTV footages, which revealed a group arriving on two bikes and hurling bombs.