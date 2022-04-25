RSS leader’s murder: Police nab PFI activist from Kozhikode

Muhsin was detained from his hideout by a police team from Palakkad

The police on Monday arrested a Popular Front of India (PFI) activist in connection with the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Sanjith in Palakkad. Muhsin, claimed to be one of the conspirators of the day-light murder, was detained from his hideout at Kunnamangalam.

Police sources said it was an investigation team from Palakkad that nabbed the man who was at large after the incident. His hideout near Padanilam in Kunnamangalam was located by plainclothesmen attached to the Special Branch. Some of the local informants had also supported the police.

It was on November 15 that the RSS leader was hacked to death. Sanjith was travelling on a motorbike with his wife when he was attacked by a four-member gang who came in a car. The murder took place in front of his wife who was in a traumatic condition after the incident.