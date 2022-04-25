Kerala

RSS leader’s murder: Police nab PFI activist from Kozhikode

Kerala Police investigation team collecting evidence at the Sanjith murder site in Palakkad on November 15, 2021. File Photo | Photo Credit: MUSTAFAH KK

:

The police on Monday arrested a Popular Front of India (PFI) activist in connection with the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Sanjith in Palakkad. Muhsin, claimed to be one of the conspirators of the day-light murder, was detained from his hideout at Kunnamangalam.

Police sources said it was an investigation team from Palakkad that nabbed the man who was at large after the incident. His hideout near Padanilam in Kunnamangalam was located by plainclothesmen attached to the Special Branch. Some of the local informants had also supported the police.

It was on November 15 that the RSS leader was hacked to death. Sanjith was travelling on a motorbike with his wife when he was attacked by a four-member gang who came in a car. The murder took place in front of his wife who was in a traumatic condition after the incident.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Palakkad
Kozhikode
murder
death
arrest
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 25, 2022 2:49:55 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/rss-leader-murder-pfi-activist-nabbed-from-kozhikode/article65353129.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY