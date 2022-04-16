RSS leader hacked to death in Palakkad

Attack within 24 hours of murder of SDPI worker at Elappully

Within 24 hours after a Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) worker was murdered at Elappully near Palakkad, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader was hacked to death at Melamuri in Palakkad town on Saturday.

Former RSS Sareerik Sikshak Pramukh Sreenivasan was attacked by a five-member gang at his shop at Melamuri around 1 p.m. The attackers came on three bikes and escaped after inflicting fatal injuries on Sreenivasan. The attack took place at Sreenivasan’s shop, SKS Autos.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Palakkad, where he died after an hour. He suffered multiple wounds on his head and limbs.

The authorities and the people were in shock as the murderous attack on the RSS leader took place even before the body of SDPI worker A. Subair was interred. The attack on Sreenivasan was in apparent retaliation for the murder of Subair.

Subair was hacked to death by a gang at Elappully at 1.30 p.m. on Friday while returning home on a bike along with his father after attending Juma prayers. The attackers in two cars hacked Subair after hitting his bike. His father Aboobacker was injured as they fell from the bike. The SDPI alleged that the RSS was behind the murder.

BJP leaders said on Saturday that the SDPI was behind Sreenivasan’s murder. Police said they had tightened the vigil across Palakkad.