RSS, BJP afraid of debate on mob lynching: Binoy

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP were refraining from discussions on mob lynching as they are “afraid of the word”, CPI Central Secretariat member Binoy Viswam has alleged.

He told the media here on Thursday that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had recently said that the word “mob lynching” was a Western import and that the issue should not be discussed. “The RSS-BJP combine has the political clout to cover up their own guilt in the issue by claiming that the word is Western,” he said.

Mr. Viswam said that it was unfortunate that cases were filed against prominent cultural activists after they wrote to the Prime Minister requesting him to ensure that Jai Sriram calls did not turn into a call to murder innocent people. He accused the Congress of being silent when the RSS and the BJP were “chasing” the people with all such tactics.