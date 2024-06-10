GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

RS nomination helps KC(M) to reaffirm position in LDF

Published - June 10, 2024 08:52 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Shortly after the Left Democratic Front (LDF) announced it would allocate a forthcoming Rajya Sabha vacancy to the Kerala Congress (M), the regional party sprang into action. In a decisive parliamentary meeting on Monday, they nominated their charismatic chairman, Jose K. Mani, as the candidate.

Parliamentary leader Roshy Augustine hailed Mr. Mani’s nomination as a testament to his fierce advocacy for secularism in Parliament. He extended heartfelt thanks to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the LDF for recognizing the Kerala Congress (M)‘s contribution.

By clinching the Rajya Sabha seat, the Kerala Congress (M) has now reassured its position within the LDF soon after its defeat in Kottayam Lok Sabha seat. Their shrewd tactics pressurised the CPI (M) into conceding its Rajya Sabha seat, although after intense deliberations behind closed doors. Although the leadership dismissed any such speculations, the party also dropped enough hints that denying them the seat might force them to reconsider their alliance with the Left.

Adding a twist to the tale, rumours were also doing rounds on the BJP dangling a ministerial position in front of Jose K. Mani. This speculation too appears to have intensified the pressure on the Left party to allot the seat to the regional outfit.

The seat allocation has stirred mixed feelings within the Kerala Congress (M). Some members, doubting the party’s future in the LDF, saw the CPI(M)’s offer as a binding commitment to the alliance. Had the LDF refused the Rajya Sabha seat, it might have pushed the Kerala Congress (M) to explore other political avenues.

