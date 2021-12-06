Kerala

Royalty for paddy to be paid annually

The Agriculture Department has made it clear that the royalty announced for owners of cultivable paddy lands will be paid once every year.

Last year, the government had announced a royalty of ₹2,000 per hectare for encouraging the owners to retain the fields for paddy cultivation.

The government had earmarked ₹40 crore during 2020-21 for making the payments.

In July this year, the Director of Agriculture had sought a clarification as to whether it was meant as a one-time payment or annual in nature. In a December 3 order, the government clarified that the payment will be made once every year as an encouragement to land owners to keep the land under cultivation.


