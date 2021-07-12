Row over posting of KU Lexicon editor

Allegations of nepotism over appointment of Sanskrit Professor H. Poornima

The Kerala University’s appointment of a Sanskrit Professor as Editor of Malayalam Lexicon has run into rough weather.

The row also acquired a political tinge with certain quarters alleging nepotism behind the appointment of the teacher, who is the wife of R. Mohanan, the Officer on Special Duty to the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

H. Poornima, a Professor in the Department of Sanskrit General, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, was appointed on deputation as Editor. The move drew backlash with many alleging she lacked scholarship in Malayalam. Kerala Students Union activists protested against the appointment by barging into her office on Monday.

Save University Campaign Committee, which petitioned the Governor seeking the appointment be quashed, alleged that appointment was influenced by political pressure.

Panel chairman R.S. Sasikumar and secretary M. Shajarkhan also accused the university of modifying the criterion for appointment in violation of the university norms to suit the applicant. While those who held Masters degree in Malayalam and research degree of a Doctorate standard used to be considered earlier, the university enabled scholars having PhD degrees in Malayalam or Sanskrit to apply this time.

However, Prof. Poornima dismissed the allegations and pointed out that she was appointed on the basis of the thorough selection procedure. She added that she has taught numerous students in Malayalam during the last 25 years and that she has translated Malayalam books.

Prof. Poornima also took offence at the critics neglecting their academic qualification and considering her merely as someone’s wife.

The university too defended its move by maintaining the prescribed rules were all complied with during the appointment process. Pointing out the appointment was on deputation basis and not permanent, university authorities said the move was aimed at ensuring the smooth conduct of the Malayalam Lexicon and to prevent a faculty member from getting overburdened by helming it through additional charge.

While the selection process was conducted by a committee of accomplished Malayalam professors, those proficient in Sanskrit were also allowed to apply for the post as its knowledge was unanimously felt to benefit the Editor of the Malayalam Lexicon.

Besides being proficient in languages such as Sanskrit, English, Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil, the appointee was also found to possess a deep understanding of German, the university stated.