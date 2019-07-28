Row over CPI claim on Eldo Abraham’s injury

A controversy has erupted over Communist Party of India Ernakulam district unit’s claim that party MLA Eldo Abraham’s hand was broken in a lathicharge during a protest march here last week, while the police, citing a medical report from a private hospital, say the legislator suffered “no bone” injuries.

The report was submitted to the Ernakulam Collector, who is conducting a probe into the incident, on Saturday.

Mr. Abraham was initially taken to the General Hospital here following the lathicharge.

He was later admitted to a private hospital. The MLA clarified that he had not propagated that his hand was broken but hit out at the police, saying they were known for presenting such “fake reports.”

MLA’s stance

Doctors confirmed that there was a minor fracture in his left hand, he said. Alleging that the police were trying to establish that they did no wrong, he said there were photographic evidences to prove their atrocities against him.

The district leadership of the CPI said the report from the Ernakulam General Hospital had stated that the left hand of Mr. Abraham was broken during the baton charge. The CPI workers who had taken out a march to the office of the Inspector General of Police here against a police officer who allegedly took a biased stand in connection with a clash between All India Students Federation (AISF) and Students Federation of India (SFI) activists in Ernakulam last week were lathicharged on Tuesday.

Many workers and leaders of the party, including Mr. Abraham, suffered injuries in the lathicharge, CPI leaders had alleged.

The police had used lathis and water cannons when the marching CPI workers tried to break through barricades and move forward near the IG office.