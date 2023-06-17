Row erupts after SFI leader secures PG admission allegedly furnishing fake degree certificate

June 17, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Students Federation of India (SFI) has found itself embroiled in yet another controversy as a district leader of the organisation secured MCom admission at Milad E- Sherif Memorial (MSM) College, Kayamkulam, allegedly furnishing a fake degree certificate.

Nikhil Thomas, the person in the middle of the controversy, had studied B.Com at the college during 2017-20. However, he reportedly did not clear the exam. In 2021, he joined the MCom course at the same college with a 2018-21 BCom certificate issued by Kalinga University.

Following the allegation, first raised by another SFI member, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) district leadership intervened and the SFI removed Nikhil from the district committee. In the petition, the complainant reportedly noted the illogicality of Nikhil studying the same course at two different institutions in the same period.

Nikhil was elected university union councillor at MSM College in 2019. A year later, he became Kerala University union joint secretary.

SFI State secretary P.M. Arsho said the organisation would examine the allegation. He said Nikhil had given an explanation stating that he had cancelled the Bcom course at MSM College before joining the other university. He had been asked to provide all details regarding the certificate, Mr. Arsho added.

MSM College authorities did not respond to phone calls seeking comment.

The controversy comes close on the heels of the police filing multiple cases against former SFI leader K. Vidya for allegedly forging an experience certificate in the name of Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, to get an appointment as guest lecturer in a government college.

An alumnus of Maharaja’s College, she had allegedly worked in various government colleges in the State furnishing the fake certificate.

Mr. Arsho also courted controversy in recent days after Maharaja’s College declared he passed a postgraduate examination that he had not appeared for.