Route map of three patients traced

Aimed at tracking all those who had come into contact with the three COVID-19 patients who were detected on Tuesday, the Wayanad district administration on Wednesday released the map of the routes taken by the three patients under the Mananthavady Municipality limits.

All three contracted the disease from a truck driver who had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus after his recent visit to Chennai. Those affected are his mother, wife, and the son of his lorry cleaner.

According to the authorities, the son of the truck cleaner had visited nine places, including the Mananthavady branch of the Syndicate Bank and Kerala Grameen Bank at 11.50 a.m. and 12 noon respectively on April 28. He had also visited a petrol bunk at Chettappalam near Mananthavady around 12.30 p.m. on the day. While the wife of the driver was staying in home quarantine, his 85-year-old mother had visited Mananthavady Cooperative Milk Society, St.Vincent Giri Hospital, and St.Joseph’s Hospital at 6.15 a.m.,10.30 a.m. and 11 a.m. respectively on April 28.