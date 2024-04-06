Rock band 13AD makes a comeback after 28 years

April 06, 2024 02:04 am | Updated 02:04 am IST - KOCHI

When one of India’s original pop-rock bands, 13AD, performs at its comeback concert on April 6 after 28 years, it will be nothing short of a trip down memory lane for fans of Kochi’s own favourite rock act.

Formed in 1977, the band started out singing covers of English numbers at Hotel Sealord. Soon they found fans for their music and national recognition followed especially with the release of their original albums ‘Ground Zero’ and ‘Tough on the Streets’ in the early 1990s.

13AD moved to Muscat in the mid-1990s; line-up changes and other challenges led members to take a break and pursue their individual interests and careers. Their return has created a buzz among fans and peers, with everyone from A.R. Rahman to Mohanlal wishing the band the best of luck. Back in 2022, the song Parudeesa in Amal Neerad’s Bheeshma Parvam referenced the band triggering curiosity and conversation about its whereabouts. The band members call that a ‘stepping stone’ to their comeback.

Like most such bands, the line-up has changed over the years and the current one comprises George Peter (vocals), Eloy Isaacs (guitars), Jackson Aruja (keyboards), Pinson Correia and Floyd Libera (drums) and Pauly Joseph (bass guitar). Besides their original numbers from their album, the band will also perform their new single, Nothing has Changed composed by their long-time fan and music composer, Deepak Dev. That is not all, the show will also be peppered with some covers for the couple of generations that will comprise the audience.

The concert will be held at the Lakeview Ground, Sacred Heart College, Thevara, from 3.30 p.m. onwards.