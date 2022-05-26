Roads in Kollam fall into disrepair

Traffic snarls on alternative routes feared once schools, colleges reopen

While school reopening is just around the corner, many roads in Kollam district, including some in Kollam city, remain in a state of utter disrepair. It has been several months since the State highway from the Kollam railway station to Ayathil was closed, causing great inconvenience to commuters, including pedestrians.

Residents fear that there will be long traffic snarls on alternative routes once schools and colleges reopen. “They had first closed a very long stretch, but the repair work wasn’t progressing. The authorities were well aware of the upcoming monsoon season but did nothing to expedite the work. They simply dug up the road and left it that way for a long time and now they are complaining about rain causing the delay,” says Ajith Kumar, a resident.

The district administration had earlier assured to complete road repairs at various places on a war footing. Collector Afsana Parveen had instructed to opt for temporary solutions if more time was needed to complete the formalities and procedures. Though the Public Works department had floated tenders, contractors were not ready to take up works at low rates.

According to officials, steps were taken to repair Beach Road and roads at Thamarakulam, Kallupalam, Lakshminada, Altaramoodu, Ammachiveedu and Collectorate at the earliest. Since many roads were dug in connection with the Njangadavu drinking water project, they will be temporarily repaired and made motorable by the Kerala Water Authority until the Public Works department completed the tender process.

Meanwhile, N.K. Premachandran, MP, alleged that the government and corporation officials were in cahoots with the contractors, this being the reason for the indefinite delay in completing the works. “Many important roads in the city, including Collectorate, Thamarakulam, Pallithottam and Beach roads, are in a pathetic condition. The delay is due to the construction being carried out in a primitive manner without utilising the latest technology,” he said.

Pointing out that both construction and renovation works have been hit, he said protests would be launched in all places if the roads were not made motorable. “Deep potholes have formed in the Kutchira-Punthalathazham area and no security measures have been put in place to prevent accidents. Urgent action should be taken to complete the construction using modern technology,” he said.