Road accident past Sunday midnight takes man’s life

The car that was involved in an accident on the Vellayambalam-Sasthamangalam road.

A 35-year-old man died after being critically injured in a car accident on the Vellayambalam-Sasthamangalam road in the early hours of Monday.

The Museum police identified the victim as Ramesh Krishnan, 'Elamplavil,' Vattiyoorkavu. According to the police, Mr. Krishnan, who was driving, was heading towards Sasthamangalam when the car spun out of control and rammed a lamp post on the median. The incident took place around 12.45 a.m.

The car sustained heavy damage on the driver's side on impact. Mr. Krishnan was extracted from the vehicle by the local people who summoned an ambulance and alerted the police. Mr. Krishnan was rushed to the hospital soon afterwards. According to the police, he succumbed to his injuries by 6.45 a.m. The damaged lamp post was removed as the impact had caused it to lean. The car was towed away by a police recovery van.

Mr. Krishnan is survived by his wife and a four-year-old son, the police say.