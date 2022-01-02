Rise in pilgrim arrivals at Sabarimala, revenue too up

Income on first two days stands at ₹4.75 crore

Pilgrim footfall at Sabarimala has recorded a sharp surge, with the increasing arrival of devotees from neighbouring States, leading to a corresponding growth in revenue collections ever since the Ayyappa temple reopened for the Makaravilakku season.

As per official estimates, over 95,000 devotees visited the temple on the first two days (December 31 and January 1) of the ongoing Makaravilakku season. The income received during the period stood around ₹4.75 crore and of this, ₹2.75 crore was collected through the sale of offerings such as Appam and Aravana.

Anticipating a further rise in pilgrim arrivals, the Travancore Devaswom Board has opened two more counters for the distribution of Appam and Aravana, taking the total number of counters to 12. Arrangements are also in place to open more counters based on requirement.

More buses

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation too has initiated steps to operate more services to Pampa from various points, including Chengannur, Ernakulam and Kottayam.

The authorities have intensified checks against COVID-19 protocol violations in the pilgrimage zone. As part of it, a special squad led by duty magistrate K. Gopinath carried out inspections at locations, including Marakkoottam, Charalmedu and Sannidhanam and initiated action against 25 persons for violation of the guidelines.