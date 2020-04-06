Kerala

Rights panel directive to jail authorities

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has criticised jail authorities for not releasing a prisoner on parole for the last five years. The prisoner has been serving a life sentence of 15 years in Kannur Central Jail.

According to a press release, judicial member of the Commission P. Mohandas directed the Director General of Prisons to probe the possibilities of giving parole to or releasing Mohammed Rameez, who is serving life sentence.

The order states that a police report and probation report should be made available in favour of the prisoner.

The Director General of Prisons should look into whether the prisoner could be released as per the decision of the prison advisory committee.

