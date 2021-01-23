Revised voters’ list published in Wayanad

In the revised voters’ list for the Assembly polls in Wayanad district which has been published, women voters outnumber men. The total electorate in the district is 6,07,068. The voters’ list shows that there are 2,99,063 men and 3,08,005 women voters in the district.
As many as 845 NRI voters and 1,042 service voters are also included in the list.
The largest number of voters are in Sulthan Bathery Assembly constituency with 1,06,544 voters, and the lowest in Mananthavady Assembly constituency with 95,268. There are 97,251 voters in Kalpetta constituency, according to the list.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath