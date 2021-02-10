Revised pension from April 1

Retrospective effect from July 1, 2019

Government pensioners, including part-time pensioners, will get the pension recommended by the 11th Kerala Pay Revision Commissionfrom April 1.

The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to give retrospective effect to the pension from July 1, 2019.

The minimum basic pension will go up to ₹11,500 and the maximum to ₹83,400 while the minimum basic family pension will be ₹11,500 and ₹50,400 will be the maximum family pension.

The existing practice of giving full pension for those completing 30 years of service and minimum pension for 10 years of qualifying service will continue.

The monthly medical allowance will be hiked by ₹500.