Review quota decision, Muslim bodies ask govt

A meeting of Muslim organisations convened by the Indian Union Muslim League national chairman Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal here on Sunday demanded that the government review its decision to implement reservation for forward communities.
The meeting said that it was not fair to implement economic reservation for forward communities, especially as the issue was under the consideration of the Supreme Court. The meeting said that the government was trying to appease the forward communities and challenge the minorities. It said that the government move would undermine the basic purpose of reservation. A meeting of the leaders of various stakeholder groups will be convened at Kochi on Wednesday.
IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, MP; organising secretary E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP; and State general secretary K.P.A. Majeed; later demanded that the reservation structure should be reorganised on the basis of population strength.
